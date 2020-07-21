MP: Allawi's statement against Abdul-Mahdi is a report to Authorities

2020/07/21 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee commented today, Tuesday, on the statements of the head of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, in which he claimed that former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi issued orders to kill protesters.

Committee member Abbas Srout told Shafaq News agency, "there are several executive and judicial committees specialized in investigating killing and suppressing demonstrators.



These committees must summon Allawi and Abdul Mahdi, to find out who are the personalities or entities that ordered killing the demonstrators."

"Iyad Allawi's statement, in the media about such an order, is considered a report to the judicial authorities, especially the public prosecutor.



For this, it is necessary to determine the accuracy of the information.



With Abdul Mahdi's confirmation of issuing death orders from his office, this is a serious matter and cannot pass Unnoticed".

It is noteworthy that the former government, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, resigned from his position at the end of last year, under pressure from the religious authority in Najaf against the backdrop of using violence during the protests that started in October last year.



Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured in the protests the stormed the streets against unemployment, corruption and deterioration of services and sustenance.