Masrour Barzani orders implementing 50 billion dinars projects in Zakho

2020/07/21 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, decided today, Tuesday, to roll-out several projects in the city of Zakho, Duhok Governorate, for 50 billion Iraqi dinars.

"The head of the regional government, Masrour Barzani, decided to put into effect several projects at a cost of 50 billion Iraqi dinars for the city of Zakho," Duhok Governor Ali Tatar said in a press conference held today in Zakho, attended by Shafaq News agency.

Tatar added, "a number of these projects were suspended, including the maintenance of international road between Zakho and Ibrahim Al-Khalil, and the potable water project Bativa district."

The governor explained, "This decision came after the visit of the President of Kurdistan Regional government Masrour Barzani to the city of Zakho and holding meetings with local officials this morning."