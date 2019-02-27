UNHCR affirms support to displaced Iraqis

2019/02/27 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the UNHCR
continues to work to receive displaced people and provide support and
assistance to displaced persons returning to their homes, especially Iraqis.This came during his
meeting on Tuesday with Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.During the meeting, Hakim
said that the reconstruction of the infrastructure of liberated cities is
important for the return of displaced persons to their original areas of
residence. He also called for the expansion of the work of the UNHCR and the
provision of more necessary supplies for displaced families.
