UNHCR affirms support to displaced Iraqis

2019/02/27 | 00:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-United Nations HighCommissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the UNHCRcontinues to work to receive displaced people and provide support andassistance to displaced persons returning to their homes, especially Iraqis.This came during hismeeting on Tuesday with Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.During the meeting, Hakimsaid that the reconstruction of the infrastructure of liberated cities isimportant for the return of displaced persons to their original areas ofresidence. He also called for the expansion of the work of the UNHCR and theprovision of more necessary supplies for displaced families.