UNHCR affirms support to displaced Iraqis
2019/02/27 | 00:40
United Nations High

Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the UNHCR

continues to work to receive displaced people and provide support and

assistance to displaced persons returning to their homes, especially Iraqis.This came during his

meeting on Tuesday with Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.During the meeting, Hakim

said that the reconstruction of the infrastructure of liberated cities is

important for the return of displaced persons to their original areas of

residence. He also called for the expansion of the work of the UNHCR and the

provision of more necessary supplies for displaced families.







