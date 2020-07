2020/07/21 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Crisis Cell in Al Najaf governorate decided on Tuesday to close main control points completely on borders of the other governorates during Al Adha and Al Ghadir holidays.Also, the crisis cell mentioned in a statement received by Shafaq news agency that the partial curfew will be imposed between 12:00 PM until 6:00 AM.