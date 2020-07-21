A new director of Al- Iraqiya TV

2020/07/21 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Nabil Jasim, head of the Iraqi Media Network, decided, on Tuesday, to dismiss the director of Al Iraqiya TV from his post and reinstate the former director of the TV station’s administration.

According to a document seen by Shafaq News agency, "It was decided to excuse Haidar Hassan Obeid, and assigned Abbas Hamzouz Jakhyour, as the director of Al- Iraqiya TV Directorate."These are Jasim's first decisions soon after his assumption of office.