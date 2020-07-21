Barzani: to work hard to turn Zakho into an independent administration.

2020/07/21 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, confirmed during his visit to Zakho district of Duhok governorate today, Tuesday, that his government is working hard to turn Zakho into an independent administration.During his meeting with local officials in the district, Barzani decided to implement several development projects within the boundaries of Zakho, commensurate with economic and financial capacities the region's government.He pointed to the historical and revolutionary role of Zakho in the Kurdish liberation movementBarzani added, "The city of Zakho, as well as other areas in Kurdistan, deserve the best services, and the government will provide all it can to serve the region."

