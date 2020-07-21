Khamenei: USA must be expelled from Iraq

2020/07/21 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced on Tuesday that his country supports the new Iraqi government.Khamenei said during his meeting with Al-Kadhimi, "Iran's relations with Iraq are fraternal under the many commonalities in the historical, religious, cultural and social fields.But the United States tries to find obstacles, and the Iraqi government should continue its path with popular support"."Reason, religion, and experience require strengthening the relations of the two countries in all fields," he added.He also described Ayatollah Ali Sistani, as a "great blessing for Iraq," and stressed that "Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi is another blessing that must be preserved."Turning to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and leader of Al-Hashd Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Baghdad, Khamenei said, "Iran will not forget this crime, and we will deal an irrecoverable blow to the USA."Khamenei addressed to Al-Kadhimi, "The Americans assassinated your guest, Soleimani, on your country and confessed to the crime, so Iran expects that the Iraqi government, people and parliament will follow up to remove the Americans because their presence leads to tension."

