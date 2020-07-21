Aisha camp: new security concerns in Diyala

2020/07/21 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Fears returned to Diyala Governorate that ISIS has used their “Aisha Camp” for launching attacks in the surrounding areas.The camp is located between the borders of the two districts of Al-Azim and Qara Tabah, north of Diyala.
It was the largest camp for the militants over the past years, in which Al Qaeda used it before that.Although this camp actually consists of small hideouts, tunnels, and weapons stores, and was a major platform for launching ISIS attacks in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin before it was destroyed in 2014.The director of the Al-Azim district, Abdul-Jabbar Al-Obeidi, told Shafaq News agency that "the camp has now become a" temporary point for ISIS who are fleeing before any security operation targeting the camp or its surrounding areas," noting that "ISIS cannot establish any headquarters in Diyala because of continuous reconnaissance of security forces and intelligence services.
"Al-Obeidi indicated that "the dangerous and permanent strongholds of ISIS are the Hemrin Mountains, which have not been treated for 17 years, and are still the starting points for terrorist operations in Diyala and its extremities."The boundaries between Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk are among the most dangerous hotspots in these areas and they are called the "Triangle of Death" due to the nature of the bloody attacks launched by the organization against civilian and military targets.
