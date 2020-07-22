Biden leads Trump in the electoral race.. according to Reuters poll

2020/07/22 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Moreover, the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among undecided voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.The July 15-21 poll found that 46% of registered voters said they would back Biden in the Nov.



3 election, while 38% would vote for Republican Trump.



The remaining 16% are either undecided, plan to support a third-party candidate or may not vote.The campaigns of both candidates have focused much of their time on reaching out to this third group of potentially persuadable voters, which could swing a close election in either direction.Reuters/Ipsos polling in 2016 found that support was evenly split that summer between Trump and the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton among registered voters who had not backed a major party candidate.



On Election Day, Trump won a majority of voters who said they decided in the final week.Seventy percent of undecided or third-party registered voters say they disapprove of Trump’s performance in office and the same number said they think the country is headed on the wrong track.



And 62% said they thought the U.S.



economy was headed in the wrong direction.This group also appears to be deeply concerned about COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 141,000 Americans and forced millions out of work as businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.About 8 in 10 said they were personally concerned about the spread of the virus causing COVID-19 disease.



However, only 38% of the public supports Trump’s handling of the pandemic, including 20% of undecided or third-party registered voters. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, leads the current US President, Donald Trump, by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters.Moreover, the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among undecided voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.The July 15-21 poll found that 46% of registered voters said they would back Biden in the Nov.3 election, while 38% would vote for Republican Trump.The remaining 16% are either undecided, plan to support a third-party candidate or may not vote.The campaigns of both candidates have focused much of their time on reaching out to this third group of potentially persuadable voters, which could swing a close election in either direction.Reuters/Ipsos polling in 2016 found that support was evenly split that summer between Trump and the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton among registered voters who had not backed a major party candidate.On Election Day, Trump won a majority of voters who said they decided in the final week.Seventy percent of undecided or third-party registered voters say they disapprove of Trump’s performance in office and the same number said they think the country is headed on the wrong track.And 62% said they thought the U.S.economy was headed in the wrong direction.This group also appears to be deeply concerned about COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 141,000 Americans and forced millions out of work as businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.About 8 in 10 said they were personally concerned about the spread of the virus causing COVID-19 disease.However, only 38% of the public supports Trump’s handling of the pandemic, including 20% of undecided or third-party registered voters.

Sponsored Links