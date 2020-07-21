Two Iraqis arrested in Lebanon

2020/07/22 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The General Directorate of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (Public Relations Division) announced, on Wednesday, arresting two persons with Iraqi citizenship in an attempt to smuggle a fake currency to their country.

The Directorate stated in an official communiqué today that, on 7/21/2020, the inspection platoon of the Airport Gendarmerie Security unit in the security unit of embassies, departments and public institutions stopped two persons from the Iraqi subsidiary who tried to smuggle - on board of the Iraqi Airways Company – an amount of counterfeit currency to Iraq, 60,500 dollars US and 31.5 million Iraqi Dinar.

The statement explained that the two persons are: Y.



s.



(Born in 1988), Kh.



A.



(Born in 1985), adding that they were investigated by members of the administrative and judicial police faction and they deposited to the Financial Crime Prevention and Money Laundering Office of the Judicial Police Unit, to expand their investigation, based on the reference of the competent judiciary.