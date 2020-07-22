Report: Germany prevented a

2020/07/22 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel has prevented a war between Greece and Turkey, whose tension has reached an unprecedented degree, according to media in Germany, on Wednesday.

The mass-circulation newspaper "Bild" in Germany stated that she had obtained information that Merkel made diplomatic efforts that prevented the war between the two countries at the last moment, when the armies of the two countries almost opened fire on each other.

The newspaper pointed out that the conflict between the two countries almost erupted near the island of Kastelorizo, after Ankara announced its intention to conduct exploration operations near the Greek island near the coast of Turkey.

The Greek army announced on Tuesday evening that forces in the eastern Mediterranean are on high alert, after saying that it had detected close military movements near the island, coinciding with the announcement of the planned excavation.

The Greek army stated, according to local newspapers, that 15 naval groups have been spotted leaving the Turkish "Aksaz" military base, which raised suspicions with the authorities in Athens and the Greek navy.

The newspaper "Bild" said that the aircrafts and warships of the two parties were only one step away from the start of the fighting.

Turkey's growing behavior in the eastern Mediterranean is raising tensions in the region, and has severely deteriorated relations with neighboring Greece.

Greek Army Chief of Staff Constantinos Florus said last week that Turkey was a threat to Greece and other countries, noting that Ankara had become destabilizing in the region.

Greece and Turkey have had differences on a number of issues for decades, ranging from disputes over the rights to exploit mineral resources in the Aegean Sea to the coast of Cyprus.

Tensions increased as Turkey announced the demarcation of the border with the Libyan government of Fayez al-Sarraj in late November in an agreement in which Ankara tried to swallow Greek islands in the Mediterranean.