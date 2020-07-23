Iran provides Basra with 4000 oxygen cylinders

2020/07/23 | 09:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of the crisis cell in Basra Governorate announced, on Wednesday, that Iraq received 4000 oxygen cylinders from Iran.

The head of the cell, Basra Governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, told Shafaq News agency that 500 cylinders arrived today from the Iranian side through Shalamche border crossing, bringing the total number of received cylinders to 4000, distributed on the governorate's hospitals, which are admitting COVID-19 patients.

It is noteworthy that Iraq suffers from oxygen cylinders' shortage, which is necessary for COVID-19 patients.