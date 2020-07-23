Al-Kadhimi refused to meet Ghaani during his visit to Tehran

2020/07/23 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Ava Today website reported that it obtained information confirming that the Iraqi PM, who visited Tehran on Tuesday, refused to meet with the commander of Al-Quds Force Esmail Ghaani.

The report also referred to the meeting that gathered Al-Kadhimi with Khamenei on Tuesday evening in the latter's office, saying that, "Khamenei tried to influence Al-Kadhimi with the aim of persuading him to transfer 6 billion dollars of Iranian frozen funds in Iraq, most of which relate to selling Iranian electricity and gas to Iraq", adding that Khamenei asked the Iraqi PM to pay $ 6 billion to Iran through Chinese banks, but Al-Kadhimi said he could not resort to Chinese banks, fearing the US sanctions.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi ended his visit to Tehran yesterday, Wednesday, during which he met the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Khamenei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

Ghaani was appointed on the third of January by Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, as commander of Al-Quds Force, after the assassination of the former commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an American airstrike near the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.