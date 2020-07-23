Diyala operations command: Moving security units is pure military measures

2020/07/23 | 12:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Diyala Operations Commander, Major General Ghassan Khaled Al-Ezzi, rejected on Thursday calls to redistribute security sectors in some administrative units.

Al-Ezzi told Shafaq News agency that moving security units is a purely military matter that is subject to the estimates of the security system, to address any imbalance and close any gaps that threaten the citizen."The military orders to move any pieces is unrelated to any demonstrations or interference outside the frameworks," pointing out, "the forces are responsible for maintaining security in any sector or administrative unit, according to the security necessity."

Demonstrators blocked, in the past 48 hours, Baghdad-Kirkuk road, protesting military orders to transfer the first Diyala emergency regiment and the auto-infantry regiment outside the district.