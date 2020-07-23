Covid-19: 1000+ fatalities within 24 hours in USA

2020/07/23 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Johns Hopkins University reported that the United States recorded for the second consecutive day more than a thousand new fatalities of Covid-19.

The university, which bases its statistics on data from official federal and local authorities, monitored 1,195 deaths yesterday Wednesday, compared to 1082 deaths the day before.

The daily infected cases of the virus in USA exceeded the 70,000, with 71695 new cases recorded on Wednesday (compared to 64534 on Tuesday), according to university statistics.

Johns Hopkins University data SHOWED that 3,970,908 confirmed cases of "Covid-19" were registered in of which 14,390 deaths, and 1,210,849 recoveries.

Reuters indicated that the United States ranks third among the top 20 infected countries in the world.

According to Reuters statistics, more than 2.6 thousand new cases are registered every hour, which is the largest rate in the world.

The pandemic continues amid disagreements among the federal government and state and city governors over how to deal with the outbreak.