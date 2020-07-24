Slavery and Racism in America Featured on Upcoming New TV Show

2020/07/24 | 13:04 - Source: Iraq News

Producer Yaw Acheampong's New Show Discusses Slavery and Racism in America

I think for most people, racism is a learned habit which has been passed on from generation to generation.



”— Yaw AcheampongMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Yaw AcheampongA serial entrepreneur of fifteen years, Yaw was born, and raised in Ghana West Africa.



Before moving to America, he promised his parents he would get a university education.



He first served in the U.S.



Navy for six years, stating “Those six years I served turned out to be the most humbling experience of my life.



While it was not the easiest to say the least, I can also look back and say I had a wonderful time and enjoyed the privilege of serving this great nation.”Scholarly Education Keeping his promise to his parents, Yaw attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Economics.



He then attended the College of William & Mary, achieving a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.



Entrepreneurship Dreaming of being in business for himself, and longing for the thrill of starting his own business, Yaw deliberately built his network, surrounding himself with the right people, and after multiple failures, finally became a success.



A History of Slavery Yaw states that in 2019, he saw a lot of African Americans visiting Africa in celebration of the "Year of Return” in Ghana, which was a celebration of 400 years since the first African slaves arrived on the shore of the United States.



Yaw says that while some were excited about visiting the land of their ancestry, there was also a bitter sentiment, especially among younger African Americans, who described themselves as "just being black, but not African." It was then that he decided to start a conversation in the format of this TV talk show called, "The Next 400,” which he says will “help this younger generation of African Americans better understand who we all are as a people.” Problems in the Black Community "The black communities are plagued with numerous problems, Yaw says, "yet it is so amazing that we can even boast of so many accomplishments by black people given the limited economic, educational and social opportunities and infrastructure which exists in the black communities.



Until we find some form of resolution to this lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement authorities, black communities will continue to be plagued with all manner of problems and continue to be ill prepared for the challenges of the 21st century." About Racism"I haven't myself experienced racism in an encounter that makes me want to share," Yaw states, "Or maybe it happened and I just didn't pay it any mind.



But I know people who have encountered and shared stories that make me think hard and fast about what's going on in society."The Next 400 Talk Show Yaw’s show reflecting the challenge of betterment he envisions for America is called “The Next 400” talk show.



He states, “We will have conversations about the different countries and the people of Africa, discussing how slavery and voluntary migration have impacted the American continent for the past 400 years.



We will also have a close look at all the areas where African slaves were shipped to during the transatlantic slave trade, especially the United States, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe, and track the generational progress black people have made including; culture, commerce, sports, music, and cuisine over the course of those 400 years, and most importantly, make declarations, in the form of our vision statements for the Next 400 years.



Yaw says, “I think for most people, racism is a learned habit, which has been passed on from generation to generation.



I came across a lot of people in the military who would confess to me that they had always been taught to hate black people and people of color, and that always stuck with them.



But after spending time with myself and some of my other black colleagues in our unit, they realized we were fun loving people; mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, and human beings worthy of love, respect and dignity just like anybody else.



Now, white on black racism is one thing, but it might also interest you to know that there are other forms of discrimination such as black on black discrimination as well.



