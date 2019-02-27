Jordan PM says working on further co-op with Iraq to boost economy

2019/02/27 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jordan Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz met in Amman with several Iraqi businessmen and investors over boosting economic cooperation and carrying out projects to create jobs for citizens of both countries.In a statement, Razzaz said, “The meeting with several Iraqi economic figures gives an insight about the future in order to boost economic cooperation, and hence resolve problems and strengthen bilateral ties.”Moreover, Razzaz added, “The agreement made with Iraq is of high importance,” indicating coordination with the Iraqi government “to remove obstacles and return the economic ties back to normal.”Razzaz further noted that fostering bilateral economic ties should be felt by both peoples through job opportunities.The government in Jordan, according to Razzaz seeks further cooperation and trade exchange with Iraq in a way that supports economy of the two countries and enables businessmen to surpass challenges.