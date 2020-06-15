2020/07/24 | 21:26 - Source: Iraq News

Hitz Magic Album Release

Ras Charmer is the fastest rising uk Reggea/Dancehall performing Artist”— Rodney KingBIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London-UK

Contact: Zion Charm Music

00440747086202

004407949806003

www.rascharmer.com

zioncharm@gmail.comRAS CHARMER RELEASES HIS 15 TRACKS MUSIC ALBUM HITZ MAGIC.

Album: 'Hitz Magic' by Ras Charmer

Release Date: June 15, 2020

Label: Zion Charm Music

Publisher: RKMGJamaican UK based reggae artist Curt Chalmar Crutchley, known in music circles as Ras Charmer is all geared up to release his upcoming album titled Hitz Magic, to bring to his fans new songs alongside a recreation of re-mastered deluxe of his magical hits.



The entire album was inspired by the title track ‘Hitz Magic’ with inspiration through life’s journey; it speaks about love, handwork, money, current happenings, faith, hope and other different aspects of life.



“An album for every walk of like.



It’s basically for lovers of music”.



Title track, Hits Magic describes a bonded love with creative metaphors such as ‘lighthouse in the sea, shine your light for me’ with a high range of melodic vocals.



With one of the song’s video ‘Better Way Out’ shot in Ghana, there are different genres in the album with different strokes for different folks as each song varies in tone.The album has a collection of music spanning from migration for greener pastures, to loyalty, to ones flavored with highly metaphorical elements for unity and ones that put one in dancing shoes.The album also features artist Amlak Redsquare on the song Nah Beg Parts, Lloyd Brown on Talking To You, Sparky Rugged on Music Is Not Violent and Elijah on Through The Blues.The upcoming record set to be released on June 15, is a fifteen track music project which will be available on all major music streaming services such as Spotify, AmazonMusic, iTunes, Deezer among others.



This move is aimed at fans to hear the hidden treasures of multiple award-winning Ras Charmer that never received the musical digital exposure, as in nowadays marketing and promotion within the music industry.



https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B089VHZZQQ/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_E2ifFb048Q1E5

https://music.apple.com/us/album/hitz-magic/1517436313

https://open.spotify.com/album/1J1ssRbPVDtK9H3VIj5N0u?si=swwKYAGURM-1ReOSLJxiEQHis expectation after the release of his album is that, “the words in the song will touch the heart and soul of all humanity with love for all of humanity” and hopes that the fans will appreciate it.Hitz Magic the album title track has also been awarded Best UK Single 2019/2020Songs On The Album

Papers

Hitz Magic

Rockaway The Blues

Never Give Up The Faith

Nah Beg Parts featuring Amlak Redsquare

You're A Part Of My Soul

Talking To You featuring Lloyd Brown

Real Bredda Bredda

Music Is Not Violent featuring Sparky Rugged

Music is life

Through The Blues featuring Elijah

Knowledge

Better Way Out

Creatures In The Night

Nuh Time At AllIf you would like some more information about this release, or would like to reach us about interview opportunities just contact us.



If you feature this story in your publication, blog or site, we'd really appreciate it if you could let us know.About Ras Charmer: Born Curt-Chalmar Crutchley in the parish of Kingston Jamaica, he is popularly known as Ras Charmer by his fans.



He is a dedicated follower of the Bobo Ashanti Mansion Rastafari.



His hit song Mama was also used as the soundtrack in the movie Rude Boys; it was from there that a star was born.



He was nominated, as one of the 'Best come back artist 2010' at the prestigious EME Awards in March 2011.



He has been on tour in the UK, Johannesburg and Europe with appearances in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria (Vienna, Linz and Trautenburg) Trinidad & Tobago.



He has also made performances in Jamaica at the Bob Marley Annual birthday Bash (2013), Rototom Sunsplash (2007-2010), Sting among others.



With over two solid decades in the industry, he has perfected his skills with his eclectic range of music.



His amazing delivery always ensures a guaranteed captivated audience worldwide.RARR RARR RARR || YUH KNOW IT’S RAS CHARMER || HASH LIKA MARIJUANA || MI FYAH TUN UP || A LAVA HOT || EVER BLAZING

Rodney king

….………………….

AR/Publisher

Zion Charm Music

London-UKRodney KingRKMG+44 7470 865202email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Hitz Magic

