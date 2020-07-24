Al-Halbousi checks on the health of King Salman

2020/07/24 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi, on Friday, called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to check on the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A statement issued by Al-Halbousi’s office, reported to Shafaq News agency, that the Speaker of Parliament “checked on the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who had been on Surgery,” expressing his “wishes for a full recovery and wellness.”

The statement added that the phone call emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia."

For his part, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed "the support of the Kingdom to Iraq and its people in all fields," adding that "the stability of Iraq is an integral part of the stability of the region."