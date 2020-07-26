A force storms Al-Sulaymaniyah Traffic Department and assaults its staff

2020/07/26 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / A force affiliated to the 1st Brigade in Al-Sulaymaniyah stormed the

Traffic Department, assaulted some of its members and took others to an unknown

location.

The

department's spokesman Karwan Muhammad told Shafaq News agency, that the

traffic personnel decided, this morning, to and suspend work at the department

for not receiving their salaries before Eid al-Adha.

Muhammad

explained that after moments of the decision, a force from the first brigade in

Al-Sulaymaniyah stormed the department, attacked the members and beat them,

pointing that a large number of employees were taken to an unknown destination.

It

is noteworthy that the brigade is led by the President of the Supreme Political

Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Kosrat Rasul Ali.