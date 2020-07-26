A force storms Al-Sulaymaniyah Traffic Department and assaults its staff

Shafaq
News / A force affiliated to the 1st Brigade in Al-Sulaymaniyah stormed the
Traffic Department, assaulted some of its members and took others to an unknown
location.
The
department's spokesman Karwan Muhammad told Shafaq News agency, that the
traffic personnel decided, this morning, to and suspend work at the department
for not receiving their salaries before Eid al-Adha.
Muhammad
explained that after moments of the decision, a force from the first brigade in
Al-Sulaymaniyah stormed the department, attacked the members and beat them,
pointing that a large number of employees were taken to an unknown destination.
It
is noteworthy that the brigade is led by the President of the Supreme Political
Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Kosrat Rasul Ali.