Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

2020/07/26 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A Turkish aircraft attacked, on Sunday, two cars belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in Duhok governorate, Kurdistan Region.

Zubair told Shafaq News agency, that two PKK militants were killed in an airstrike targeting two vehicles on the highway between the villages of Hesnperka and Gelbish in the sub-district in Bamerni.

He added that the local police cordoned off the scene while firefighting teams extinguished the fire caused by the Turkish attack.