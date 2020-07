2020/07/26 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Several blasts were heard on Sunday evening, near a camp of the Federal Police and Al-Hash Al-Shaabi, south of the capital, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that clouds of smoke filled the sky of Southern Baghdad after a series of explosions in "Saqr camp".

No further details were known about the accident.