"The Soul Surfer" and Lakers Asst. Coach Among Others Donate Time to Encourage Youth Leaders Amidst Pandemic

Coach Phil Handy and Nick Santonastasso Among Others Join the IYF to Encourage Youths Amidst Uncertain Times

UNITED STATES, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Youth Fellowship (IYF) has reformatted its flagship youth leadership program, the World Camp into an online experience and an impressive coalition of motivators have donated their time to provide hope and encouragement to youths in a time of severe uncertainty.The IYF has over two decades of success in transforming youth who suffer from depression, addiction and isolation through character-building camps which entail activities, performances, academies and lectures.



The inspirational speaker lineup includes the likes of Shawn Harper, a former NFL player and motivation coach; Nick Santonastasso, a body builder and fitness model despite missing limbs because a severe case of Hanhart Syndrome; Bethany Hamilton, the basis for the movie, 'Soul Surfer', Terri Trespicio, a brand advisor and CEO of her own consulting company; Celeste Headlee, an award-winning journalist; Marcus Roberson, a professional CFL player, Phil Handy, the assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers; Jodi Benson, an actress and voice actress considered a Disney Legend; Gary Guller, a record-setting mountaineer; Alex Sheen, philanthropist and founder of the nonprofit and global movement, “Because I said I would”; and last but not least, Lori Brush, a critical care nurse manager with over 40 years of experience working in the medical field.“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual youth leadership summit had to move online in suit with many public and private educational curricula”, commented Glen Heil, the Program Director or the IYF Online World Camp.



“Along with the overall danger with the virus, many young people have had a hard time during prolong quarantine and experienced ingrained stress from having to undergo social distancing as well as remote schooling.



The fact that so many potential role models are willing to plant hope and dreams inside of our young people is something inspiring in and of itself.” Thousands of youth from across the globe have participated in World Camps in years past but the pandemic has created the kind of obstacles that are exactly the type of challenges that the IYF encourages their members to overcome.



In an abundance of news that is disheartening, this sort of good news of hope and strength is a ray of sunshine.About International Youth Fellowship

International Youth Fellowship USA (www.iyfusa.org) is a nonprofit youth organization providing extracurricular activities to young people that facilitate emotional and mental fortitude in the heart, provide character-development education to address mental health issues, and instill global mindedness through cultural exchange.



Through programs such as international volunteer trips, community service projects, culture events, premiere musical concerts, and youth leadership summits, IYF wishes to provide an experience where young people can feel good about themselves, young minds are strengthened to overcome the challenges in their lives, and lives are catapulted in a positive direction.Philemon YooIYF USA+1 646-907-9854email us here

