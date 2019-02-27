Assad invites Iran's Zarif to visit Damascus: IRNA

2019/02/27 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Damascus, state news agency IRNA reported, without specifying a date for the trip, according to Reuters.
Zarif tendered his resignation two days ago but Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani rejected it on Wednesday, calling it “against national interests”.
Zarif's surprise resignation came after Assad visited Tehran and met with Ali Khamenei without Zarif.
