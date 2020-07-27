Rebuilding Mosul in the midst of a Pandemic

2020/07/27 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News



Under its Funding facility for Stabilization Programme (FFS), UNDP has been active […] (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- No one could predict what the year 2020 would bring, especially facing an unprecedented global health pandemic.For Mosul, which today is still reeling from the effects of ISIL's four-year brutal rule, COVID-19 presented a crisis upon crises affecting the city's quest for stability.Under its Funding facility for Stabilization Programme (FFS), UNDP has been active […]

