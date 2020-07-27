Barzani-Talabani meeting: to overcome the disagreements

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,
and joint head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Pavel Talabani, stressed on
the need of Kurdistan to recommit the policy of disassociation Government.
This came during a meeting at his Barzani’s office in Erbil,
according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government, and
received by Shafaq News agency.
At the meeting, Talabani expressed support of PUK to
Regional Government.
He said that "the disagreements among the political
parties should not be reflected in the work of government, and all parties
should cooperate with one another and resolve their differences through
dialogue to overcome difficult circumstances and crises."
For his part, the PM indicated that the citizens of the
region, despite enduring the difficulties, are concerned about internal
tensions and expect from all parties appropriate political conditions.
The Prime Minister stressed that he should do everything in
his ninth ministerial formation to overcome the current health and economic
conditions and improve the living conditions of citizens, a responsibility that
needs support from all sides.