Barzani-Talabani meeting: to overcome the disagreements

2020/07/27 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,

and joint head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Pavel Talabani, stressed on

the need of Kurdistan to recommit the policy of disassociation Government.

This came during a meeting at his Barzani’s office in Erbil,

according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government, and

received by Shafaq News agency.

At the meeting, Talabani expressed support of PUK to

Regional Government.

He said that "the disagreements among the political

parties should not be reflected in the work of government, and all parties

should cooperate with one another and resolve their differences through

dialogue to overcome difficult circumstances and crises."

For his part, the PM indicated that the citizens of the

region, despite enduring the difficulties, are concerned about internal

tensions and expect from all parties appropriate political conditions.

The Prime Minister stressed that he should do everything in

his ninth ministerial formation to overcome the current health and economic

conditions and improve the living conditions of citizens, a responsibility that

needs support from all sides.