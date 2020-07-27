Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

2020/07/27 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news/ Emirates airline will resume flights to Baghdad

and Basra in August 10 after stopping due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Flights between Basra and Dubai will operate three times a

week, while those between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.



The

flights will be operated using Boeing 777-300ER.

Last week, the Dubai-based carrier announced that it will

cover its passengers for COVID-19-related medical expenses and quarantine costs

when they travel on Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world.