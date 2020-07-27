"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

2020/07/27 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Israeli army and the Lebanese "Hezbollah" exchanged fire today, Monday, in Mazaree Shebaa, amid tensions in the area against the backdrop of the assassination of an official from the party by an Israeli airstrike near Damascus a few days ago.

According to news agencies, the Israeli army spokesperson said that a security incident is being dealt with in the Lebanese Mazaree Shebaa area, which is still under Israeli occupation.

The Israeli army instructed residents of the border areas with Lebanon to stay indoors.

On Monday, the Israeli army deployed anti-missile batteries and artillery along the northern border with Lebanon, in light of the tension between both sides of the border after a member of Hezbollah was killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel near Damascus on July 20.

Israel announced earlier that a military plane crashed in south Lebanon on Sunday, with tensions escalating in the region.

A state of alert looms on the northern border of Israel, in anticipation of a response by Hezbollah on the assassination of Ali Kamel Mohsen, a member of the party in Syria, by an Israeli bombing on July 20.