"Iraqis" coalition has chosen a president today

2020/07/27 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The recently formed "Iraqis" (Iraqiyoun) alliance chose Ammar al-Hakim as its president and Abdul-Hussein al-Musawi as his deputy.

"The leadership and political body of Iraqis alliance unanimously elected Al-Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim as a president of the alliance," the coalition said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

He added, "The General Authority of the Iraqi Alliance voted unanimously for MP Abdul-Hussein al-Musawi as deputy head of the coalition."

In early July, Al-Hakim announced the formation of the "Iraqis" coalition which consists of 50 MPs with the aim of "supporting the prestige of the state."

