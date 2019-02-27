VIDEO: Peshmerga opens museum for confiscated ISIS explosive devices

2019/02/27 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish Peshmerga forces have opened a small museum at one of its bases in the Kurdistan Region to exhibit some of the explosive devices it confiscated from the Islamic State which were used against them during battles.
The museum, located in Korre town, contains mines, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), booby traps, roadside bombs, anti-tank bombs, rockets, and suicide vests along with the Islamic State flag.
“The museum was opened here in the Peshmerga engineering team office on the order of Commander Sihad Barzani,” Mahmoud Kakayi, a Peshmerga Commander of an engineering team, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.
Commander Kakayi noted that the museum is not open to the public yet and that the location is temporary. He said once they find a permanent, larger site, more things would be added, and people can then visit the museum.
Safa Abdulla, a female member of the Peshmerga engineering team, told Kurdistan 24 the confiscated explosive devices were not only meant to target the Kurdish forces, but also civilians.
Abdulla pointed to an explosive disguised as a child’s toy which she said would have detonated immediately by a single touch.
