Renewed clashes between protestors and security forces in Baghdad

2020/07/27 | 22:30 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported today, Monday, that clashes renewed between protestors and security forces in both Al-Tayaran and Al-Tahrir squares in the capital, Baghdad, indicating that 12 cases of suffocation were registered.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "the security forces fired tear gas intermittently, while demonstrators responded with Molotov cocktails".

Two protesters succumbed to their wounds, after confrontations with riot police in Al-Tahrir Square, while nearly ten sustained injuries in both squares.

This is the first confrontation between the security forces and the demonstrators in the reign of Al-Kadhimi's, who took over the government last May.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi gave the security services 72 hours to announce the results of the investigation regarding the death of two demonstrators in Al-Tahrir events yesterday, Sunday.

For its part, the United Nations condemned the violence and human losses that occurred during the protests in Baghdad last night, calling on the government to "investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable".