Al-Kadhimi directs increasing the power supply from Mosul dam

2020/07/28 | 00:38 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Water Resources announced today, Monday, increasing the water releases from Mosul Dam to improve the electric power supply.

In a statement, the ministry said, "As directed by PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, instructed to increase water releases from Mosul Dam in order to increase the electric power supply".

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chaired an exceptional meeting, earlier Monday, devoted to discussing ways to overcome the electric energy crisis.

Al-Kadhimi directed, "to put more efforts into maintenance operations, through exceptional and quick steps, and harnessing all the capabilities of the state to overcome this crisis and provide the best service to the Iraqi citizen".

Since the 12th of July, the Iraqi parliament has been extensively investigating the contracts of the ministry of electricity over the past 17 years.

It is noteworthy that Iraq suffers from a shortage of electrical energy supplies since 1990 after the United Nations imposed a blockade on Iraq.



The problem worsened after 2003, as the hours of power outages increased to about twenty hours per day, which increased the reliance of the people on small and private generators.