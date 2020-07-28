Baghdad and London discuss supporting the Iraqi economy

2020/07/28 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed with the British ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, on Tuesday, coordinating efforts to support the Iraqi economy and government reforms.

A statement issued by the Iraqi government said that during the meeting, both parties discussed, "the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom, ways of developing them and enhancing cooperation in various fields".

"The current situation, issues of common concern and security efforts to counter-terrorism have been also discussed, to maintain security and stability in Iraq and the region", as by the statement.

Furthermore, Al-Kadhimi and Hickey discussed, "coordinating the effort with international organizations to support the Iraqi economy and government reforms in this field, according to the statement.