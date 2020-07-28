Iraq stops the visa granted facilities to the Turks

2020/07/28 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

announced, on Tuesday, the suspension of facilities provided to Turks to enter

the country pursuant to the principle of reciprocity.

"Iraq had signed a memorandum of understanding with

Turkey in 2009 that requires the traveler to obtain the visa at the border

crossing points without checking with the concerned embassy or consulate, in

order to provide facilities for the transportation of both citizens," the

ministry said in a statement.

It added, "However, the Turkish side suspended work on

this memorandum, so the Iraqi government decided to suspend it from its side.”

The statement continued, "The Ministry of foreign

affairs informed our embassy in Ankara to inform the relevant Turkish

authorities, and we also informed the Turkish embassy in Baghdad of this

decision."

The ministry indicated that "dialogues are still

ongoing with the Turkish side to re-operate the memorandum of understanding

under discussion.