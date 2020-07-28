Iraq stops the visa granted facilities to the Turks

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs
announced, on Tuesday, the suspension of facilities provided to Turks to enter
the country pursuant to the principle of reciprocity.
"Iraq had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Turkey in 2009 that requires the traveler to obtain the visa at the border
crossing points without checking with the concerned embassy or consulate, in
order to provide facilities for the transportation of both citizens," the
ministry said in a statement.
It added, "However, the Turkish side suspended work on
this memorandum, so the Iraqi government decided to suspend it from its side.”
The statement continued, "The Ministry of foreign
affairs informed our embassy in Ankara to inform the relevant Turkish
authorities, and we also informed the Turkish embassy in Baghdad of this
decision."
The ministry indicated that "dialogues are still
ongoing with the Turkish side to re-operate the memorandum of understanding
under discussion.