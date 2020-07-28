The federal police declare about Kirkuk road

2020/07/28 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdish police has denied, today, Tuesday,

reports that they prevented the entry of the citizens of Erbil to Kirkuk.

"We deny the news received and reported by social

network about preventing entry to Kirkuk," The commander of the sixth

division of the Federal Police, said in a statement received by Shafaq News

agency.

He explained that "entry to Kirkuk is open to

all," noting that "the federal police serve all citizens."

He noted that "the entry of families into the

governorate of Erbil is related to the procedure and measures of Covid-19

pandemic;" noting that "Kirkuk is a road for everyone without any

exception."