Tesla NanoCoatings’ Technology Significantly Reduces Maintenance Costs

We have participated in extensive testing by global oil companies throughout the world and have found our coatings and processes can reduce maintenance costs anywhere from 30% to 50%,”— Todd Hawkins, President and FounderMASSILLON, OHIO, US, July 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy industry challenges have been compounded the last few months with the decline in oil prices and the pandemic.



The pressure to reduce all costs especially maintenance costs have been unprecedented.



At the beginning of the year, a number of energy companies were facing a maintenance backlog which has been further exasperated.“Our disruptive carbon nanotechnology is the only solution for energy companies to get through these tough times,” stated Todd Hawkins, President and Founder.



“We have participated in extensive testing by global oil companies throughout the world and have found our coatings and processes can reduce maintenance costs anywhere from 30% to 50%,” he further added.The carbon nanotechnology provides superior performance in four areas – barrier and cathodic protection, adhesion and elimination of stripe coating and 2x1 Wet Edge™.Since Tesla NanoCoatings process is a two-coat process versus the industry norm of a three-coat process, the company underwent exhaustive testing with global oil companies which has revealed the following benefits:• Cathodic Protection – The addition of conductive carbon nanotubes (CNT) allows for the more efficient use of the metal content in a galvanic primer.



This leads to improved cathodic protection as electrons from the zinc are donated along the CNT quantum network that has 1000 times the conductivity of copper.





• Barrier - Teslan applies like paint but acts like plating.



As the strongest material known to man, CNT’s mechanical properties can be engineered into epoxy and impart those properties into the film.



These benefits include tremendous tensile strength, up to 200 times of steel providing outstanding barrier properties, the ability to eliminate microcracking and prevent film breakdown from weathering.





• Adhesion – With an affinity for steel and the strength provided by the CNT reinforced film, Tesla’s demonstrate far superior adhesion to any other coating.



Pull test results routinely exceed 5,500 lbs./sq.in.

• Elimination of the Stripe Coat – A study was conducted to evaluate the effect CNT’s have in edge retention properties.



The incorporation of CNT’s into epoxy composite coatings can significantly improve edge retention.



Tesla Coatings superior edge retention means that stripe coatings is not required on any project.



Since the coatings do not drip or sag, the complete job can be done by spraying only.

• 2x1 Wet Edge™ -- Tesla NanoCoatings’ wet-on-wet process enables applicators to apply the topcoat 30 to 45 minutes after the primer has been applied.



Wet-on-wet process delivers major time and cost savings along with technologically advanced corrosion protection advantages because the primer and topcoat monolithically bond.“Global energy companies have seen reduction in labor hours by up to 40%.



Platform downtime, persons on board travel and accommodation expenses can be dramatically reduced” commented Malcolm Kerr, Vice President of Global Sales.Kerr continued, “Tesla NanoCoatings is bringing new technology to an industry that has not seen any major scientific breakthroughs in 70 years.”About Tesla NanoCoatings

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.



(www.teslanano.com) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio.



The company’s product line is TESLAN®, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible.



Combined with an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.



incorporates features that no other technology can deliver; offering validated corrosion control, world leading nanotechnology manipulation, and 2 x 1 Wet Edge application process.Joseph BaroneTesla NanoCoatings+1 610-764-1232email us here

July 28, 2020

