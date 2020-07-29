Iraq Suspends Visa Agreement with Turkey

2020/07/29 | 07:00 - Source: Iraq News

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has said it will no longer issue visas at border crossings for Turkish citizens wanting to visit Iraq.

In a statement, it accused Turkey of violating a 2009 deal that eased the visa process for citizens of the two countries:

"Iraq is keen to adhere to the agreements and the memorandums of understanding it has with the countries of the world within the framework of exchanging interests and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

"Iraq had concluded a consular memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Turkey in 2009, stipulating that the traveler obtain the entry visa at border crossing points without reviewing the relevant embassy or consulate; In order to facilitate the movement of nationals of both countries, the Turkish side suspended work on the content of this memorandum, on its part the Iraqi government decided to suspend it in application of the principle of reciprocity.

"The Foreign Ministry informed our embassy in Ankara of the decision to inform the relevant authorities, and we have informed the embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Baghdad of this decision.Discussions are still ongoing with the Turkish side on the memorandum of understanding under discussion."

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)