Louis Diaz Joins the Lewis Marine Supply Team

Lewis Marine Supply is excited to announce that Louis Diaz will be joining the Lewis team as Vice President of Sales, starting August 3.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Marine Supply is excited to announce that Louis Diaz will be joining the Lewis team as Vice President of Sales, starting August 3.



Louis will manage the sales team at Lewis as well as join the executive management team.



Louis has a great deal of experience in the marine industry, most recently working with the Haimes-Coleman Group.



His background also includes running a sales team for Donovan Marine, working with the Charles Perry Co, and selling Pettit Paint.



Louis comments, “I am proud to be a part of the new Lewis Marine team.



The market is changing quickly and is prime for a forward thinking distributor able to meet the needs of diverse customers.



Lewis Marine is a team of focused employees, strategic vendor partnerships and systems that will meet today's challenges.



Our sales team will be geared to take care of the technical needs of our customers of all sizes.



I am excited to be a part of the future of LMS”.



Chelsea Beyer, President of Lewis Marine Supply adds, “We are very excited to have Louis join the team.



His experience and leadership brings exceptional talent to Lewis, and I’m confident he will be a key contributor of our future growth and structure.



Louis’ enthusiasm, knowledge and drive will undoubtedly contribute strongly to Lewis Marine’s future.” For additional information contact:

Lewis Marine Supply

Stefanie Hingley

VP of Marketing

954-523-4371

Stefanie.hingley@lewismarine.comAbout Lewis Marine Supply

Lewis Marine Supply is a worldwide marine distributor offering a broad range of quality boating products.



We provide fast and reliable nationwide delivery and global export services.



Working with over 400 manufacturers, we source over 35,000 products to our customers in the marine industry.



We are based in Fort Lauderdale with additional locations in Charleston SC, Largo FL and Foley AL.

