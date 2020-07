2020/07/29 | 11:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday July 29, 2020.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,900 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,950 dinars for 100 US dollars.

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

• Sale price: 124500 dinars

Purchase price: 123500 dinars