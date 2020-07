2020/07/29 | 11:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Shafaq News / The Iraqi police reported on Wednesday that at least three people were wounded in an explosion inside a bus in the center of Baghdad.

A police officer told Shafaq News agency that an unknown object exploded inside a bus near the Kilani fuel Station in Bab Al-Sharqi neighborhood of central Baghdad, wounding three people who were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.