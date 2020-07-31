Pompeo supports SDF agreement with US company to modernize Syrian oil fields


Pompeo supports SDF agreement with US company to modernize Syrian oil fields
2020/07/31 | 08:50 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, July 30, 2020.

(Photo: US State Department)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links