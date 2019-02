Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu

2019/02/28 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel’s attorney general on Thursday recommended indictingPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bribery and breach of trust in a seriesof corruption cases, a momentous move that shook up Israel’s election campaignand could spell the end of the prime minister’s illustrious political career, according to AP.Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decisionafter more than two years of intense investigations and deliberations.Police had recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery,fraud and breach of trust in three different cases that ranged from acceptingexpensive gifts from wealthy allies to allegedly trading influence for morefavorable press coverage.“The attorney general has reached his decision afterthoroughly examining the evidence,” his statement said.The final decision on indictment will only take place aftera hearing, where Netanyahu is given the opportunity to defend himself. Thatprocess is expected to take many months and be completed long after the April 9elections.But the recommendations immediately cast a cloud over thecampaign and Netanyahu’s future.An indictment would mark the first time in Israeli historythat a sitting prime minister has been charged with a crime. Former PrimeMinister Ehud Olmert served time in prison for corruption, but had alreadyresigned by the time he was charged.Netanyahu doesn’t look to go that quietly. He denies anywrongdoing and calls the various allegations a media-orchestrated witch huntaimed at removing him from office. He has vowed to carry on and is deadlockedin the polls, 40 days before Israelis go to vote.Netanyahu scheduled a press conference later Thursday torespond to the attorney general’s decision.In a last-ditch effort to prevent the public release of anindictment, Netanyahu’s Likud party petitioned the Supreme Court to have itdelayed until after the elections. But the court rejected the request Thursdayafternoon, potentially clearing the way for an announcement from the attorneygeneral.Despite opposition calls for Netanyahu to step down, Likudand his other nationalist coalition partners have lined up behind him thus far,all but ruling out sitting in a government led by his primary opponent, retiredmilitary chief Benny Gantz.While Israeli prime ministers are not required by law toresign if charged, the prospect of a prime minister standing trial whilesimultaneously running the country would be unchartered territory.Mandelblit’s decision could either galvanize Netanyahu’shard-line supporters who see him as a victim of an overzealous prosecution orturn more moderate backers against him who have tired of his lengthy ruletainted by long-standing accusations of corruption and hedonism.Either way, the upcoming elections appear to be morphinginto a referendum on Netanyahu as he seeks to become the longest servingpremier in Israeli history. Netanyahu have been prime minister since 2009 andserved a previous term between 1996 and 1999.President Donald Trump, with whom Netanyahu has forged aclose connection, offered the Israeli leader a boost ahead of the expectedannouncement.“I just think he’s been a great prime minister and I don’tknow about his difficulty but you tell me something people have been hearingabout, but I don’t know about that,” he said in response to a question inHanoi, where he was holding a summit with the leader of North Korea.“I can say this: that he’s done a great job as primeminister. He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s strong,” Trump said.Netanyahu rushed back Wednesday from a diplomatic mission toMoscow, and a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, to prepare for hisexpected rebuttal to the charges on Thursday.The most serious allegations against Netanyahu involve hisrelationship with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Israel’stelecom giant Bezeq.Mandelblit recommended a bribery charge in the case based onevidence collected that confidants of Netanyahu promoted regulatory changesworth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq.In exchange, they believe Netanyahu used his connectionswith Elovitch to receive positive press coverage on Bezeq’s popular subsidiarynews site Walla. Police have said their investigation concluded that Netanyahuand Elovitch engaged in a “bribe-based relationship.” A related charge againstNetanyahu’s wife, Sara, was dropped.Mandelblit’s statement said there was a unanimous opinionamong investigators that the relationship between Netanyahu and the Elovitchesconstituted bribery.“Everyone agreed there was enough evidence to prove thatbenefits were given to Netanyahu by Elovitch and his wife Iris Elovitch andwere taken by Netanyahu in return for actions he took as part of his job,” itsaid.Mandelblit also filed breach of trust charges in two othercases. One involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends, and the secondrevolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a majornewspaper in return for favorable coverage.Mandelblit’s office said the timing of Netanyahu’s hearingwould be set in the near future in coordination with the prime minister’slawyers.