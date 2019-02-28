Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu

2019/02/28 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel’s attorney general on Thursday recommended indicting
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bribery and breach of trust in a series
of corruption cases, a momentous move that shook up Israel’s election campaign
and could spell the end of the prime minister’s illustrious political career, according to AP.Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decision
after more than two years of intense investigations and deliberations.Police had recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery,
fraud and breach of trust in three different cases that ranged from accepting
expensive gifts from wealthy allies to allegedly trading influence for more
favorable press coverage.“The attorney general has reached his decision after
thoroughly examining the evidence,” his statement said.The final decision on indictment will only take place after
a hearing, where Netanyahu is given the opportunity to defend himself. That
process is expected to take many months and be completed long after the April 9
elections.But the recommendations immediately cast a cloud over the
campaign and Netanyahu’s future.An indictment would mark the first time in Israeli history
that a sitting prime minister has been charged with a crime. Former Prime
Minister Ehud Olmert served time in prison for corruption, but had already
resigned by the time he was charged.Netanyahu doesn’t look to go that quietly. He denies any
wrongdoing and calls the various allegations a media-orchestrated witch hunt
aimed at removing him from office. He has vowed to carry on and is deadlocked
in the polls, 40 days before Israelis go to vote.Netanyahu scheduled a press conference later Thursday to
respond to the attorney general’s decision.In a last-ditch effort to prevent the public release of an
indictment, Netanyahu’s Likud party petitioned the Supreme Court to have it
delayed until after the elections. But the court rejected the request Thursday
afternoon, potentially clearing the way for an announcement from the attorney
general.Despite opposition calls for Netanyahu to step down, Likud
and his other nationalist coalition partners have lined up behind him thus far,
all but ruling out sitting in a government led by his primary opponent, retired
military chief Benny Gantz.While Israeli prime ministers are not required by law to
resign if charged, the prospect of a prime minister standing trial while
simultaneously running the country would be unchartered territory.Mandelblit’s decision could either galvanize Netanyahu’s
hard-line supporters who see him as a victim of an overzealous prosecution or
turn more moderate backers against him who have tired of his lengthy rule
tainted by long-standing accusations of corruption and hedonism.Either way, the upcoming elections appear to be morphing
into a referendum on Netanyahu as he seeks to become the longest serving
premier in Israeli history. Netanyahu have been prime minister since 2009 and
served a previous term between 1996 and 1999.President Donald Trump, with whom Netanyahu has forged a
close connection, offered the Israeli leader a boost ahead of the expected
announcement.“I just think he’s been a great prime minister and I don’t
know about his difficulty but you tell me something people have been hearing
about, but I don’t know about that,” he said in response to a question in
Hanoi, where he was holding a summit with the leader of North Korea.“I can say this: that he’s done a great job as prime
minister. He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s strong,” Trump said.Netanyahu rushed back Wednesday from a diplomatic mission to
Moscow, and a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, to prepare for his
expected rebuttal to the charges on Thursday.The most serious allegations against Netanyahu involve his
relationship with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Israel’s
telecom giant Bezeq.Mandelblit recommended a bribery charge in the case based on
evidence collected that confidants of Netanyahu promoted regulatory changes
worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq.In exchange, they believe Netanyahu used his connections
with Elovitch to receive positive press coverage on Bezeq’s popular subsidiary
news site Walla. Police have said their investigation concluded that Netanyahu
and Elovitch engaged in a “bribe-based relationship.” A related charge against
Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was dropped.Mandelblit’s statement said there was a unanimous opinion
among investigators that the relationship between Netanyahu and the Elovitches
constituted bribery.“Everyone agreed there was enough evidence to prove that
benefits were given to Netanyahu by Elovitch and his wife Iris Elovitch and
were taken by Netanyahu in return for actions he took as part of his job,” it
said.Mandelblit also filed breach of trust charges in two other
cases. One involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends, and the second
revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a major
newspaper in return for favorable coverage.Mandelblit’s office said the timing of Netanyahu’s hearing
would be set in the near future in coordination with the prime minister’s
lawyers.
