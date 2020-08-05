As huge explosion rocks Beirut, KRG extends condolences and US offers assistance

2020/08/05 | 01:22 - Source: kurdistan 24



4, 2020.



(Photo: AFP/Anwar Amiro) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A plume of smoke rises above the city of Beirut after a massive explosion on Tuesday, Aug.4, 2020.(Photo: AFP/Anwar Amiro)

Sponsored Links