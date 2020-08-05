Iraqi forces capture 9 ISIL members in Kirkuk, Baghdad

2020/08/05 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In a statement issued on Tuesday, Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 9 ISIL members in Kirkuk and Baghdad provinces and their confession to participating in terrorist operations against security forces and civilians.Five of them were detained in different parts of Kirkuk province and four others were captured in Dora and Hay Al-Jamiaa in Baghdad province.

According to the report, the detainees confessed to involvement in criminal operations and several terrorist operations against security forces and civilians.





The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.





In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.





They have managed to destroy ISIL bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.





