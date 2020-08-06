Qaiwan Group to build new Highway in Slemani

2020/08/06 | 13:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently laid the foundation stone for a new 100-metre wide highway in Slemani (Sulaymaniyah).
The 146-kilometre road will be built in three phases through a cost-sharing arrangement between the KRG and the Qaiwan Group.
The first stage, valued at IQD 400 billion ($336 million), is planned to […]
