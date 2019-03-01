عربي | كوردى
Martha Stewart teams up with Canada cannabis firm
2019/03/01 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart said Thursday she's taking

her brand to new heights – partnering with one of the world's largest marijuana

producers to develop a line of CBD products for humans and their pets, AFP reported.In announcing the new collaboration, Canada's Canopy Growth

Corporation chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton hailed Stewart as "one of a

kind.""As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly

who we're talking about," Linton said."I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon

to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to

animal."CBD – or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive bit of the

marijuana plant – has become a much-touted silver bullet among alternative

medicine seekers to treat conditions including anxiety, pain, depression and

insomnia.Some also sing its praises as an aphrodisiac, a skin

disorder treatment, and aid for more serious ailments including multiple

sclerosis and diabetes."I am delighted to establish this partnership with

Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of

experience in the subject of living," Stewart, 77, said in a statement."I'm especially looking forward to our first

collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people's beloved

pets."The homemaking guru has said in the past she is not a

marijuana smoker herself, though her unlikely but close friendship with weed

aficionado and rapper Snoop Dogg is well known.The pair's Emmy-nominated variety show "Martha &

Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" includes regular references to pot, with

Snoop explaining that "the king of cush and the queen of cuisine are

throwing a little dinner party.""I'm not high right now, but whoever gave us this show,

they must have been," the California hip-hop legend says early on in the

series.Stewart insisted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

that while she's "never been a prude" about marijuana, she doesn't

smoke it herself -- but does "get kind of high from secondary smoke.""The smoke is quite thick around the set," she

said.



