Iraqi army thwarts ISIL operation in Kirkuk

2020/08/11 | 17:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The ISIL takfiri terrorists tried to take control of an area in Kirkuk province, Almasalah reported.According to the report, the Takfiris attacked the Al-Riyadh area in Kirkuk for this purpose.

The attempt of the Takfiri terrorists failed with the intervention of the Iraqi army, and they did not succeed in achieving their goals in Kirkuk.





Meanwhile, the Iraqi army had previously repelled Takfiri attacks in Saladin and Diyala provinces.





The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.





In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





