Oil ministry: last February revenues amounted to more than 6 billion and 167 million dollars

2019/03/02 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The Ministry of Oil announced on Friday the total exports and revenues achieved for the month of February, according to preliminary statistics from the Iraqi oil marketing company "Sumo", as the amount of exports of crude oil more than (101) million and (387) thousand and (615) , With revenues of more than (6) billion and (167) million and (815) thousand dollars.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Oil Assem Jihad stated that : The total quantities exported crude oil for the month of February from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to more than (99) million and (120) thousand and (6) barrels, either from Kirkuk fields amounted to exported quantities (1) million and (753) thousand and (373) barrels, while the quantities exported from the field Qayara (514) and (236) barrels.
He pointed out that the daily average of exports amounted to 3 million and 620 thousand barrels, where the daily rate of export from the ports of Basra (3) million and (540) thousand barrels, and Ceyhan was the daily rate (63) thousand barrels, The daily average of the Qayara field was 17,000 barrels.Jihad said the average price per barrel amounted to (60,834) dollars. It is noteworthy that the ministry, through its belief in informing the people about the export operations and the revenues generated from it, took this monthly action.
