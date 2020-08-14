Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed in Iraq; Anti-PKK Strikes Continue

2020/08/14 | 13:26 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least eight people were killed and 11 were wounded in
In Islah, militants killed a man.
the latest violence:
A second man was wounded.
Militants wounded
seven people in an attack between Baquba and Sharaban.
A tribal fighter was
killed during an attack in Shaqraq.
An I.E.D near Mosul wounded a civilian.
A Turkish airstrike in Zaweta killed four members of the Kurdistan
Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)
Two
militants were killed in Balawa, near Kirkuk.
