Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed in Iraq; Anti-PKK Strikes Continue

2020/08/14 | 13:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least eight people were killed and 11 were wounded in

the latest violence:

In Islah, militants killed a man.



A second man was wounded.

Militants wounded

seven people in an attack between Baquba and Sharaban.

A tribal fighter was

killed during an attack in Shaqraq.

An I.E.D near Mosul wounded a civilian.

A Turkish airstrike in Zaweta killed four members of the Kurdistan

Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

Two

militants were killed in Balawa, near Kirkuk.

