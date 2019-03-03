1.5-meter diameter pizza is all the rage in Duhok

2019/03/03 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- DUHOK, Kurdistan Region — A huge pie is drawing in customers to a pizzeria in Duhok.It has a diameter of 1.5 meters and can feed a large family."We are the first staff to make such a pizza in the Kurdistan [Region], because it is massive and many people like it," said pizza chef Dindar 'Dynamite. "Seven to eight people can eat it and still they can’t finish it. It’s a very nice thing that’s being made for the first time in Duhok.The pizza requires two people to be held. It is named after Dindar whose nickname is Dynamite.The pizza has become a famous cuisine in Duhok. Many other shops now make a pizza similar to it."However hungry you are, you can’t’ finish it because it’s very large. It’s sufficient for a family. It’s very nice. I usually come here to buy it for my family. It’s enough for us. There are lots of ingredients on it. You can’t finish it," said customer Nawzad Ali.Some shops sell 600 pizzas per day on the weekends and 300 on weekdays.They cost 15,000 Iraqi dinars ($12) or 10,000 ($9) if you opt for carryout.
Reporting by Hunar Rashid
